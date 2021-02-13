Covid-19 Update: 198 new recoveries reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health in Qatar has updated the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 453 new coronavirus cases along with 198 new recoveries and 1 new death were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. Of the newly diagnosed cases 403 are contacts of active cases and 50 are travel related.

Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 156,804. The total recoveries has reached at 148,137. The death toll now stands at 255. At present there are 8412 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 10116 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours. in this 4836 people were tested for the first time. Till now 145,9551 people were tested in the country.

There are 76 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 589. Nine were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 86 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.