Covid-19 Update: Recovery rate reaches 97.6% in Saudi Arabia

The recovery rate has reached at 97.6% in Saudi Arabia. The fatality rate is at 1.7%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health in the country.

Meanwhile, 307 new coronavirus cases along with 356 new recoveries and 4 new deaths were reported in Saudi Arabia in the last 24 hours. Of the new cases, 161 were recorded in Riyadh, 72 in the Eastern Province, 46 in Makkah, 10 in Hail, 5 in Madinah, 5 in Asir, 4 in Jazan and 4 in Najran.

The overall infection tally has reached at 372,410 in the country. The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 363,303. The death toll has reached to 6,428.

At present there are 2678 active cases in the country. This comprises 0.7% of the total case load. In this 456 people are in critical condition and are admitted in ICUs.