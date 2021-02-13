Enthiran 3.0! A high-tech cafe in Dubai is entirely run by robots

Dubai, the magical city of tourists, continues to shine with its many new attractions during the Covid era. The main attraction is the Robo Cafe at the Dubai Festival City Mall. Robots welcome visitors to this cafe. Once here, you will see scenes reminiscent of the Enthiran movie. Launched in June 2020, Robo Cafe opens its eyes to the future. There are no human waiters or cooks in this cafeteria; All work is done by German-made robots.

From the cooking of the food to serving it to the tables, the work is done mechanically. When we hear of robots, we are reminded of robots in the form of humans, as seen in the movies. The activities here are controlled by three robotic hands. People have to place an order on the smart screen placed on their desk. The robots deliver food to their respective locations in no time.