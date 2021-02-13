‘Fog alert’ issued in UAE: Speed limit reduced

National Center of Meteorology (NCM) in UAE has issued a ‘red alert’ in the country. NCM has issued a fog alert, with low visibility conditions expected to pursue till 11.30am. NCM predicted that today’s weather condition will be foggy and hazy over some coastal and internal areas by morning becoming fair to partly cloudy at times.

The Abu Dhabi Police had announced the reduction of speed limits on some major roads. The speed limits on major roads from and towards the Capital has been reduced to 80kmph. The speed limits have been reduced to 80kmph on Shk. Khalifa Bin Zayed Intl. road (Al Mafraq – Al Ruwais); Maktoum Bin Rashid road Abu Dhabi – Dubai ( Al Mafraq – Al Shahama); Abu Dhabi – Al Ain road (Al Khaznah – Al Sad); and Sweihan road (Abu Dhabi – Zayed Military City).