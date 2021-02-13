Fuel prices hiked again

The price petroleum fuels has been hiked again. The price of petrol has increased by 30 paise and diesel by 38 paise. The public sector oil companies has increased the price for the fifth consecutive day. Petrol price in Delhi was increased by 30 paise from Rs. 88.14 per litre to Rs. 88.44. Diesel price has reached at Rs. 78.74.

Price of petrol has reached at Rs. 94.93 for one litre in Mumbai. Diesel has reached at Rs. 85.70 per litre in Mumbai. Petrol price in Chennai has been increased to Rs. 90.70 per litre, diesel has hiked to 83.86 rupees per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel retailed at Rs. 89.73 per litre and Rs. 82.33 per litre, respectively.