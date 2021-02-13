How he saw his mother’s Work From Home; picture leaves mother heartbroken

When we switched from going regularly to workspace to working from home, we thought that life would be easy. But on contrary, many are finding it hard to keep a balance between their personal and professional life. This happens mostly with parents. They need to work as well as look after their kids. Here is how a six-year-old son saw his mother’s work from home reality. He has put into paper what he has been going through for past months and this have left the mother heartbroken.

The drawing the little child drew depicted how the mother wasn’t able to pay him attention. It shows the mother sitting in front of her personal computer and the son who walks by her side asking with no hope as “Mommy are you done?”

Priya Amin, the CEO of Flexable said that her six-year-old son had drawn her a picture of what she looks like working from home for all parents. “A few days ago, I was busy getting some last-minute things checked off my to-do list when my six-year-old snuck into my office and handed me a piece of paper. At first, I glanced at it and said ‘Oh that’s so good buddy!’ but when I looked closer, I read four words that broke my heart — ‘Mommy, are you done?’ to which the mommy in the picture answered ‘No’,” Priya said.

Priya frankly admitted that she is unable to separate work from home life. She said it has become overwhelming to deal with parenting, homeschooling and home obligations. She also said that at the core she is feeling guilty of not being able to spend time with her son.