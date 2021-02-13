Indian Consulate in Dubai issued important advisory

The Indian Consulate in Dubai has issued an advisory for all Indian expats in UAE. The Indian Consulate has urged all Indian expats to avoid visiting the mission unless it is absolutely necessary.

“It is the responsibility of all Indian nationals residing in the UAE to strictly comply with Covid preventive measures and guidelines issued by the UAE health authorities from time to time, such as wearing face masks at all times, maintaining social distancing, avoiding public gatherings etc,” the consulate said on a statement shared on Twitter.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai informed that Indian expats can contact the mission through any of the following channels:

> PBSK toll-free number 800 46342 (available 24×7)

> PBSK Dubai Mobile Application

> E-mail [email protected]

> WhatsApp messages: 054-3090571