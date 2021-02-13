‘Lesser hate’ compared to last quarter; says FaceBook

FaceBook says that the prevalence of hate speech has dropped compared to the last quarter. The social media platform shared this good news in its fourth quarter enforcement report.

The report says earlier for every 10,000 posts there were around seven to eight hate speeches. It seems that the prevalence of violent content have also dropped from 0.07% to 0.05%. Another villain in the story, the adult nudity content dropped from 0.05-0.06% to 0.03-0.04%.

“Last quarter, we shared the prevalence of hate speech on Facebook for the first time to show the percentage of times people see this type of content on our platform. This quarter, hate speech prevalence dropped from 0.10-0.11% to 0.07-0.08%,” the company said. The social media company further said that it took down 6.4 million pieces of organized hate content, up from 4 million in the last quarter and 26.9 million pieces of hate speech content, up from 22.1 million. It is estimated by selecting a sample of content and labelling how much of it violates FaceBook hate speech policies.

“Because hate speech depends on language and cultural context, we send these representative samples to reviewers across different languages and regions. Based on this methodology, we estimated the prevalence of hate speech from July 2020 to September 2020 was 0.10% to 0.11%. In other words, out of every 10,000 views of content on Facebook, 10 to 11 of them included hate speech,” the company’s said.

Due to increased reviewer capacity, 5 million pieces of bullying and harassment content, 308,000 pieces of organized hate content, 6.6 million pieces of hate speech content, and 3.4 million pieces of suicide and self-injury content, were removed from Instagram.

“Our goal is to lead the technology industry in transparency, and we’ll continue to share more enforcement metrics as part of this effort,” the company said. Company asserted that this year they have plans to share additional metrics on Instagram and add new policy categories on Facebook.