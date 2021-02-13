‘Mamata Banerjee gave ‘traitor’ Dinesh Trivedi everything’: claims TMC leader

Trinamool Congress leader Madan Mitra has accused that former union minister Dinesh Trivedi is a traitor. Mitra said that TMC and Mamata Banerjee had gave everything to Trivedi but he quit party to join BJP.

Madan Mitra said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee gave him everything, the only noble prize was left to be given to Trivedi. Trivedi lost the Lok Sabha elections and despite that Banerjee sent him to Rajya Sabha as a Trinamool MP, said Mitra. He also claimed that this will not affect the party.

Former Railway minister and Rajya Sabha MP of TMC, Trivedi has resigned from the party on Friday. He also said that there is nothing wrong in joining BJP.

” If you sit here quietly and cannot do anything, then it is better that you resign from here and go to the land of Bengal and be with people. I am grateful to my party that it has sent me here, but now I feel a little suffocated. We are unable to do anything and there is atrocity (going on). My voice of conscience is saying what Swami Vivekananda used to say — arise, awake and stop not till the goal is reached,” Trivedi said.