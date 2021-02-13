Over a thousand Covid patients daily in Kerala… Know more!!!

While the number of Covid patients in the country is declining day by day, the situation is different in Kerala. According to figures released by the Health Department on Friday, Kerala is the only state in the country to have reported over a thousand cases.

5281 cases were reported in Kerala on Friday. In Maharashtra, which ranks second, only 652 people were diagnosed with the disease yesterday. Currently, there are 1,35,926 patients in the country. This is only 1.25% of the total infection. Kerala accounts for 45% of the total cases in the country. There are 63,961 patients in Kerala.

India has the highest reported disease rate globally (97.32). In 18 states and union territories, not a single person has died of covid. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of vaccines (7,63,421). Kerala also lags far behind in terms of vaccine recipients.