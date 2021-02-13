New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted in Malayalam ahead of his visit to Kerala. The Prime Minister said that he was looking forward to reaching out to the people of Kerala.

He said the Kochi program would launch a number of development initiatives to improve local infrastructure, promote trade and create opportunities for the youth of the state. With only hours left to visit Kerala, his words on Twitter are making waves among Keralites. Earlier, the Prime Minister had tweeted in Malayalam on Keralapiravi and Onam.

The Prime Minister will arrive in Kerala tomorrow to inaugurate several development projects. He will submit projects worth Rs 6,000 crore to the country. He will also inaugurate BPCL’s new chemical plant.