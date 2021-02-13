Prime Minister Narendra Modi will submit projects worth Rs 6,000 crore to the country tomorrow….

Kochi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi tomorrow. BPCL’s new petrochemical plant and other projects worth over Rs 6,000 crore will be presented to the country at the event.

Minister inaugurates construction of propylene derivative sprochemical project at Ambalamugal BPCL Kochi refinery, construction of international cruise terminal, inauguration of Marine Engineering Training Institute at Shipyard Ltd. Union Petroleum and Ports Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said preparations for the event have been completed.

The venue is located on the VHASE School Grounds adjacent to the Ambalamugal Refinery. The Prime Minister will arrive at the refinery by helicopter at 2.30 pm. After the inaugural session, the Prime Minister will hold a meeting with senior BJP leaders in the state. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a half-hour BJP state core committee meeting.