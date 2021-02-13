Rahul Gandhi works against the rules ; BJP MPs moves a “breach of privilege” notice against Congress leader

New Delhi: Three BJP members in Lok Sabha on Friday filed a breach of privilege notice against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, telling by demanding the members to keep silent to grieve the death of farmers during stir without the permission of the Chair was a contempt of the House.

In dramatic progress, Mr. Gandhi on Thursday directed his party members and those from the TMC and the DMK to keep a two-minute silence by standing to moan the death of farmers during the continuing agitation. Claiming that “200 farmers” have died while protests, he had stated he was doing this as the government has not paid tributes to them. This was possibly for the first time in recent records that some members endured in silence to mourn losses without being claimed to do so by the Chair.

BJP MPs Sanjay Jaiswal, Rakesh Singh, and PP Chaudhary proposed notice against Mr. Gandhi, Mr. Jaiswal said that Mr. Gandhi led his party members to follow silence without taking permission from the Speaker. The House should take action against him, he said.Mr. Singh alleged that Mr. Gandhi has shown unparliamentary behavior and that has affected the honor of Parliament. He asserted that Mr. Gandhi acts against the rules of Parliament. Sharing related views, Mr. Chaudhary said that: “It is gross misconduct and it is a serious breach of privilege”.