Sanju Samson passed BCCI fitness test… Know more!!!

Bangalore: Keralite cricketer Sanju Samson has passed the ‘Yoyo Test’ of BCCI which tests the fitness. Sanju himself made the announcement on social media. “Now we are preparing for the Vijay Hazare Trophy,” he said.

Last day, Sanju and other athletes were reported to have failed the 2 km ‘race’ as part of a fitness test. Ishan Kishan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Siddharth Kaul and Jaydev Unadkat lost in the first over. The fitness test was held at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. The players underwent a fitness test ahead of the ODI-Twenty20 series against England.