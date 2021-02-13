Security forces foils drug smuggling attempt at international border

The security forces had foiled drug smugglers attempt to smuggle drug in to the country through the international border. The security forces had foiled two attempts of drug smuggling on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday at the international border (IB) in the Ferozepur sector in Punjab. The operation was carried out by Border Security Force (BSF) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

After getting a specific input, the security forces tightened then security. At around 2:30 am, the team heard some sound along the fence and fired eight rounds from 9 mm Beretta. At 2:45 am, another similar attempt was made in the Amritsar sector and a vigilant soldier of the BSF fired three rounds in the direction of the sound.

The security team has recovered a PVC pipe and 14 packets of contraband from the first spot. A packet of heroin hanging on the fence and another in a wheat field about 10 metres from there was found at the second. The soldiers also recovered a body, about 25 metres from the IB. The patrol party had followed a blood trail, which led it to the dead body.