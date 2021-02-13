Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori resigns….

TOKYO: Tokyo Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori has resigned amid criticism of his anti-feminist remarks. Mori’s resignation has put the running of the Olympics in crisis.

Mori’s reference to women speaking out during the Olympic Committee meeting last month was controversial. Criticism of Mori has risen globally. He then apologized. However, he resigned following the criticism. “My reference caused a great deal of controversy. Again I apologize”. He demanded that the Olympics be held on time.

The group is trying to find a replacement for Mori, a former Japanese prime minister. Mori will be replaced by Olympic Minister Seiko Hashimoto as head of the Tokyo Olympics, Japanese newspapers report. The Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed due to the Covid epidemic, will begin on July 23.