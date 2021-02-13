Try these simple tips to avoid snoring

It can be said that snoring causes more problems for the person lying nearby. Snoring is caused by obstruction of the respiratory system. Snoring can occur even if there is a small obstruction in any part of the airway during breathing. For snoring to be eliminated, air must be able to enter the lungs without obstruction.
- Snoring occurs when you breathe through your mouth during sleep instead of breathing through your nose. Chin Strap is a belt-like material designed to fix this. Chin straps play a special role in helping the muscles of the lower jaw, tongue, and throat to breathe.
- Snoring is more common in people who have a habit of lying down and sleeping. So take measures not to lie in this way. Wear pants or a dress with a pocket on the back and put a small ball inside it. Go to sleep like this.
- Studies have shown that standing for a long time during the day and shaking your legs while sitting can help prevent snoring at night.
- There is a strong connection between snoring and wood. Obese people are more likely to have a narrow neck. Snoring is more common in such people. Therefore, if you lose weight, you can find a solution to snoring to some extent.
