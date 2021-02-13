Vismaya with her book Grains of Stardust; ‘proud moment’ says Mohanlal

Another proud moment for Malayalam superstar Mohanlal. This time it’s his daughter Vismaya. She has come up with her poetry book ‘Grains of Stardust’. The book is set to hit the stands on February 14. The actor himself took to Facebook and announced the release of his daughter’s book.

He also gave a link along to facilitate pre-order of the book. “It’s a proud moment for me as a father to announce the release of my daughter’s book ‘GRAINS OF STARDUST’ on the 14th of February. A book of poetry and art published by Penguin India. Wishing her all the best in this endeavour” he wrote.

Vismaya has earlier talked about the genesis of the book in her interview with the PTI. “Grains of Stardust came together unexpectedly. I didn’t sit down with the intention to write a poetry book. As you’ll see when you read them, they are very simply written. They are poems that I sometimes typed out on my phone waiting for the subway or while I was listening to a beat that I liked, or words that came to me when I was looking at a painting or at nature” she said.