An old woman’s fingers turned black after being affected by covid; Fingers had to be amputated….

An old woman’s fingers turned black after being affected by a covid. News18 reports that the incident took place in Italy. Three of the fingers on the old woman’s hand turned black due to damage to the blood vessels. Images and reports have appeared in the European Journal of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery.

The 86-year-old had three fingers amputated due to damage to her blood vessels. The blood vessels were damaged and blood clots formed further turning it black. With this it was decided to be amputated. Doctors say the disease is found in many Covid patients. Cases of vascular damage after Covid have been reported before.