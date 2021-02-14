Tamil Nadu: Enemy nations China and Pakistan, which fear the Indian military with the power of RAF warplanes, will tremble even more. Indigenously developed Arjun battle tank, which struck the chests of enemy nations. The Prime Minister handed over the indigenously developed Arjun battle tank to the Army at a ceremony in Chennai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hands over Arjun, India’s first indigenously built main baton tank, to Army Chief General MM Naravane. This third generation tank was developed for the Army by the Indian Defense Research Establishment (DRDO).

The main weapons of the tank are a 120mm rifle, an attached 7.62mm machine gun and another 12.7mm anti-aircraft gun. The tank is protected by a special shield developed by DRDO called ‘Kanchan’. The maximum road speed of the tank is 70 km/h and elsewhere 40 km/h.