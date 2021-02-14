BJP leader attacked by miscreants

A BJP leader was attacked by unidentified miscreants in West Bengal. BJP leader Firoze Kamal Gazi alias Babu Master was attacked in North 24 Parganas district in the state. His car was attacked. He and his driver received splinter injuries.

Firoze Kamal Gazi was returning to Kolkata and on the way at Basanti Highway some unidentified miscreants attacked his car with crude bombs. Firoze Kamal Gazi and his driver were admitted in a hospital.

Firoze Kamal Gazi, a former Trinamool Congress leader has joined BJP recently. BJP leaders alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress is behind the attack. Senior Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Food and Supplies minister Jyotipriya Mallick has denied the allegations .