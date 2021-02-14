Budget air carrier in gulf country announces new flight service

A budget air carrier in a gulf country has announced new international flight services. Jazeera Airways, the budget airline in Kuwait has announced the new service. Jazeera Airways has announced that it will start operating a flight service to Sri Lanka from February 21. The air carrier will operate direct flights between Kuwait and the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo twice a week.

“We are now able to serve the Sri Lankan community in Kuwait as well as tourists to Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka has also in place strict health and safety measures against the Covid-19 pandemic which travelers should abide by and confirm before traveling,” Rohit Ramachandran, CEO of Jazeera Airways said.

At present, only both countries’ national airline, Kuwait Airways and Sri Lankan Airlines, had direct flights between the capitals.