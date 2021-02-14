Chief Minister faints on stage during rally: Video

Senior BJP leader and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani collapsed on stage. Vijay Rupani fainted while speaking at a rally in Vadodara on Sunday. He was rushed to a hospital in Ahmedabad. As per reports, Vijay Rupani fainted because of low blood pressure and sugar levels. He is in stable condition now.

Rupani will undergo a complete medical check-up at the UN Mehta hospital in Ahmedabad. A medical team also accompanied him from Vadodara to Ahmedabad.