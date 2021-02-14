COVID-19 live updates: Covid cases in 4000 range today….

Thiruvananthapuram: Covid-19 has been confirmed for 4612 people in the state today. The worst affected districts are Malappuram 630, Kottayam 532, Kozhikode 476, Pathanamthitta 465, Ernakulam 439, Thrissur 377, Alappuzha 349, Kollam 347, Thiruvananthapuram 305, Palakkad 169, Kannur 164, Wayanad 145, Idukki 142 and Kasaragod 72.

No one from the UK has been confirmed for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Covid-19 has so far been confirmed for 82 people from the UK recently. Of these, 70 tested negative. A total of 10 people were diagnosed with the genetically modified virus.

61,843 samples were tested during the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate is 7.46%. A total of 1,05,88,079 samples have been sent for testing so far, including LAMP and antigen testing.