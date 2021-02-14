Covid-19 Update: 322 new coronavirus reported in Saudi Arabia

322 new coronavirus cases along with 282 recoveries and 4 new death were reported in the last 24 hours in Saudi Arabia. This was informed by the Ministry of Health in the country. Of the new cases, 167 were recorded in Riyadh, 64 in the Eastern Province, 40 in Makkah, 7 in Madinah, 7 in Asir, 5 in Hail, 5 in Jazan and 4 in Najran.

Thus the number of total confirmed cases has reached at 372,732. The total number of recoveries has increased to 363,585. The death toll has reached at 6,433.

Also Read: 790 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has extended the Covid-19 restrictions for 20 more days starting from Sunday night. Saudi Arabia has extended the ban on gatherings, entertainment and events, as well as the closure of cinemas and restaurants.