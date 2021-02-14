Covid-19 Update: 440 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

The Ministry of Public Health has update the coronavirus situation in Qatar. 440 new coronavirus cases along with 177 recoveries were reported in Qatar in the last 24 hours. No new deaths were reported. Thus the total number of confirmed infections surged to 157,244. The total number of cases recovered rised to 148,314.The death toll is firm 255.

10402 additional Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country in the last 24 hours. In this 5678 people were tested for the first time. Till now 146,5229 people were tested in the country.

At present there are 8675 active cases in the country. There are 64 cases of hospital admissions in the last 24 hours taking the total number of patients in the hospital to 588. 14 were admitted to intensive care in the last 24 hours, and so 99 people continue to receive medical attention in ICU.