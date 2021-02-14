Covid-19 update: 5059 new recoveries reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 3167 new coronavirus cases along with 5059 new recoveries and 13 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Till now 348,772 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. In this 331,839 people were recovered from the infection. 1014 people had died due to the infection in UAE. At present there are 15,919 active cases in the country.

The ministry has conducted 207,432 additional Covid-19 tests in the country in the last 24 hours. Till now over 28.1 million Covid-19 tests were carried out in the country.

Meanwhile, three emirates have announced a 100 per cent switch to online learning as a precautionary measure against Covid-19: Sharjah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain. Private schools in Abu Dhabi have welcomed back students to campus on Sunday after months of e-learning.