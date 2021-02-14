Covid-19 Update: 790 new coronavirus cases reported in Bahrain

The Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the Covid-19 situation in the country. 790 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 112,102.

4 new deaths were also reported in Bahrain in the last 24 hours. Thus the death toll has reached at 399. 6029 new recoveries were also reported. The total recoveries has reached at 104,487.

At present, there are 7217 active cases in the country. In this 7156 are stable. 120 patients were admitted in hospitals. In this 61 are in critical condition are admitted in ICUs.