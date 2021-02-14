Covid survivors are reported to have mental disorders….

One-fifth of Covid patients are reported to develop mental disorders. Twenty percent of Covid patients report developing mental disorders within 90 days.

Anxiety, depression, and insomnia are more common in people who have been diagnosed with Covid. The report also states that there is a risk of dementia.

Paul Harrison, a professor at the University of Oxford in the UK, said that Covid survivors have mental problems and that there is an urgent need to find the causes behind them and ways to overcome them. Experts point out that the current study is evidence that covid may have affected the brain.