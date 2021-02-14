Do you drink water while eating? If so, that is a problem!!!

Everyone knows that drinking enough water is good for your health. But many do not know when to drink water. This is an ignorance, especially when it comes to eating. When asked if they should drink water after or before a meal, many will not answer.

Drink water half an hour before meals. This will help in the proper production of digestive juices. Moisturizes the liver and gallbladder. Drinking water with food affects the function of bile and stomach acid, interferes with digestion and then increases toxins in the body.

According to Ayurvedic surgery, it is advisable to drink water half an hour after a meal. This gives the body the ability to properly absorb the nutrients in the diet. Ayurveda says that drinking lukewarm water is very good for digestion.

If you feel the need to drink water between meals, it is better to drink lemon squeezed water or water mixed with a little apple cider vinegar. This will help digestion.