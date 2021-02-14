Gulf country announces nationalization in education sector

A gulf country has intensified the nationalization process in job market. Oman has intensified the ‘Omanisation’ process. The Oman government has announced that the jobs in the in private and higher education institutions will be reserved for Omani citizens. This was announced by Dr. Mahad bin Saeed Baouin, the Minister of Labour.

As per the new decision, only Omani’s will be allowed in the administrative and financial positions, professions related to admission and registration, career guidance, student counselling, student affairs and student services in private higher educational institutions.

At present many expats work in the higher education sector in Oman. The expats are employed in administrative, teaching and top management positions in the sector.