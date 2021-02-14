Joe Biden appoints more people of Indian descent….

Washington: The Joe Biden administration has re-appointed people of Indian descent to key positions. The appointments were made to key positions in the Ameri Corps, the federal agency for volunteerism and service.

Sonali Nijwan has been selected as the State and National Director of the American Corps and Mr. Preston Kulkarni, 42, has been elected Head of Foreign Affairs. The US Corps said in a statement that the services of these leaders will be used to support the government’s agenda in the fight against Covid, economic recovery, racial equality and climate change.

Kulkarni, meanwhile, has held a number of positions in the State Department, including Foreign Service Officer. Sonali Nijwan was the executive director of Stockton Service Corp., a $ 12 million venture to address local needs through the American Corps.