Moderate earthquake hits

A moderate earthquake has hit Himachal Pradesh. This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake measuring 3.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale has hit Bilaspur in Himachal Pradesh at 3.49 pm on Sunday.

The earthquake has its epicentre at at a depth of 30 km south of Mandi. The The depth of the earthquake was 10 km. Till now no reports of damage to property or causality have surfaced.

Earlier strong earthquake measuring a magnitude of 6.1 in the Richter Scale has struck Amritsar on Friday at 10.31 pm. The tremors were felt as far as Delhi. The epicentre of the earthquake was 21 km from Amritsar in Punjab.