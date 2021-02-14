Police ban black masks at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s event….

Chennai: Black mask has been banned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program. Police in Chennai have demanded that those wearing black masks should change their masks at the PM ‘s event. Police told those attending the event that they could wear masks of any color other than black. The police action comes in the wake of widespread protests on Twitter against the Prime Minister’s visit to Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

At the same time, the Chief Minister himself came to the scene rejecting the campaign to ban black masks in the programs of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarified that the propaganda that black mask should not be worn in the student debate program is wrong. The CM said that this was misinterpreted.