‘ The bravery of Indian soldiers will continue to inspire generations’: PM on ‘Pulwama Day’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the bravery of Indian soldiers will continue to inspire generations. The Prime Minister said this while remembering the sacrifice of the soldiers killed in Pulwama attack in a public gathering in Chennai.

“No Indian can forget this day. Two years ago, the Pulwama attack happened. We pay homage to all the martyrs we lost in that attack. We are proud of our security forces. Their bravery will continue to inspire generations,” the Prime Minister said.

Prime minister handed over the indigenously developed DRDO Arjun Main Battle tank (MK-1A) to Army chief MM Naravane in Chennai. “The tank made in Tamil Nadu will be used for the protection of northern borders to protect the country, which will showcase the ‘Bharat Ekta Darshan’,” the Prime Minister said