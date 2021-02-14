DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsArmyIndiaNEWS

Union Defense Minister pays homage to soldiers killed in Pulwama terror attack

Feb 14, 2021, 12:20 pm IST

New Delhi: Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday paid tributes to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country in the Pulwama terror attack. “I pay homage to those brave @crpfindia personnel who sacrificed their lives in 2019 Pulwama terror attack. India will never forget their service to the nation and their supreme sacrifice. We continue to stand with their families, who had to suffer due to this attack,” he wrote on Twitter. Today marks two years of the Pulwama terror attack that shocked the country. The terrorist attack took place on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama.

The attack took place near Awantipora on the National Highway as a convoy of 2547 CRPF personnel was traveling in 78 vehicles from Jammu to Srinagar. Forty CRPF officers of the 76th Battalion were martyred in the attack. Adil Ahmed Dar, a Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist, was killed when his explosives-laden vehicle crashed into a bus carrying soldiers. But India retaliated strongly. On February 26, India launched an airstrike on a terrorist base in Balakot, Pakistan. India destroyed several Jaish-e-Muhammad camps in the attack.

 

