US electric car giant Tesla to set up its manufacturing unit in Karnataka

Elon Musk-owned Tesla would set up an electric car manufacturing unit in the state. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday officially confirmed the news. The announcement was part of the list of benefits promised to Karnataka in the Union Budget.

“American firm Tesla will open an electric car manufacturing unit in Karnataka,” the statement by Yediyurappa said. The chief minister further announced that an industrial corridor would be developed in Tumakuru with an investment of Rs 7,725 crore creating 2.8 lakh jobs. Hailing the Union Budget presented recently as historic, Yediyurappa said it would pave the way for a USD five- trillion economy by 2025. “Tesla is initially expected to sell its vehicles in India, and it would also look at setting up a manufacturing facility at a later stage depending on demand,” Gadkari told.