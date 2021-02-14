“Wants 105 children”, says Christina a mother of 11 children at the age of 23

Christina Oztark, a Russian woman who is the mother of eleven children at the age of 23, is now the talk of social media. Christina Oztark of Georgia is raising 11 children. The eldest daughter of this woman is 6 years old. Accordingly, she became a mother only at the age of 17. Christina Oztark and her husband Gallip Oztark have 10 children by surrogacy.

Christina’s desire to have 105 children has shocked everyone. The couples were members of a wealthy Russian family. The two met seven years ago. The acquaintance later fell in love and eventually, the two got married. As Christina’s desire went viral, the young woman came to the scene with an explanation. Christina clarified that 105 children were just a number but openly stated that they were still in the decision to have children. Christina still wants to have children through a rented uterus. Olivia was the last child of theirs. Olivia was born last month.