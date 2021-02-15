Assembly elections: Trinamool Congress invites Congress and Left alliance in Bengal….

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader Tapas Roy has said that the Congress and the Left parties should form an alliance with Trinamool in the Assembly elections.

The BJP came out against Tapas Roy’s remarks. Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has said that Trinamool has no intention of contesting alone. Trinamool is sure to lose if it contests alone against the BJP. The BJP is ready to face any alliance with any number of parties. The BJP’s goal is to bring change in Bengal. Dilip Ghosh said it was time for a ‘transformation’ in Bengal.

Dilip Ghosh said that the people of Bengal have understood everything and they no longer want Mamata’s rule.