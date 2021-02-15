Chennai launches “Sea-view” ride in metro rail ,Read more…

Chennai: City passengers will soon be ready to experience the north Chennai coastline scene as they travel by the widespread phase of Chennai Metro Rail, which is expected to be open shortly. The 6.6-km raised line of the 9-km stretch from Washermenpet to Wimco Nagar will give the passengers a clear glimpse of Royapuram, Kasimedu, and Tiruvottriyur beaches.

The tall line runs parallel to the north Chennai coastline. The MRTS line from Chennai Beach to Velachery, which goes parallel to Marina Beach, also gives commuters a sea view. Nevertheless, the Seaview way of the MRTS journey persists for only 3.9 km. The north Chennai beaches are just half-a-kilometer away from any of the elevated stations such as Tondiarpet, Toll Gate, Gowri Ashram, Thiruvottriyur, or Wimco Nagar. “We expect good patronage for these routes,” a CMRL official said.

According to administrators, tiling and glass-fixing activities are started at these stations, and locomotive trials will open next week. Safety reviews would serve. A total of 10 trains would be continued for the phase-1 extension at a price of Rs 3,770 crore. The trains will operate underground for 2.4 km till the Tondiarpet station and then on elevated tracks. The extension line will also increase transport alliance with MTC and share autos, boosting the last mile connectivity.