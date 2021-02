Chennai: R. Ashwin has become the second highest wicket-taker in Test cricket on Indian soil. Ashwin overtook Harbhajan Singh by five wickets on the second day of the second Test against England.

Ashwin took 267 wickets in 45 Tests on Indian soil. Harbhajan, meanwhile, has 265 wickets. Former India captain Anil Kumble topped the list with 350 wickets in 62 Tests.