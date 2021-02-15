DRDO’s Rustom-2 to fly over 27,000 feet in April, huge milestone

India’s medium-altitude long-endurance drone ‘Rustom-2’ developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation to fly in April. It is expected to take off from its test range in Karnataka’s Chitradurga to fly for more than 18 hours at a height of over 27,000 feet.

“This will be a huge step,” said a senior government official about the indigenously-developed unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) designed for strategic reconnaissance and surveillance operations. Rustom-1. Rustom-2 (Tapas-BH) successfully completed the last flight test in October last year. Officials said that the drones was one of the areas where India lagged behind. It always relied on pricey imports from countries such as the USA and Israel. Last year, the government revealed plans to ban the import of 101 types of weapons and ammunition from other countries and this paved for developing Rustom-2.