Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to Russia; This year’s first visit abroad

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit Russia from wednesday. It will be a two-day visit. The Ministry of External Affairs said that both sides are expected to discuss issues of regional and global importance. This will be country’s first visit abroad this year. It signifies the importance India attaches to its close and friendly relations with Russia.

“Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla will pay an official visit to Moscow on February 17-18 at the invitation of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov. The foreign secretary will hold the next round of India-Russia foreign office consultations with Deputy Foreign Minister Morgulov, during which the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, including the forthcoming high-level exchanges,” the MEA said in a statement. The MEA said the two sides will review the forthcoming high level exchanges during Shringla’s visit.

The foreign secretary is to deliver a speech on ‘India-Russia relations’ at the prestigious Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. MEA also asserted that despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation, India and Russia have sustained the momentum of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.