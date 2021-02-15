‘If they don’t want them, why are you not withdrawing them?’ asks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra alleged that National Democratic Alliance did not fulfill its promises. She said this to specifically highlight the ongoing farmers’ protests.

“Sometimes I think why people chose Modi ji twice. They might’ve done it as they had hopes and trust that he would work for them. A lot was said during the first election. He spoke of farmers, unemployment and others in the second. But what happened? Nothing. Farmers sitting at Delhi borders for over 80 days in cold, are now bracing themselves for summer. What are they sitting for? PM says laws are for benefit of farmers. When farmers themselves are saying that they don’t want it then why are you not withdrawing them?” she said speaking at the Kisan Panchayat.

Meanwhile the President of BJP’s West Bengal Kisan Morcha Mahadev Sarkar said, “Our aim is to avail the farmers of all benefits being planned by Centre. There are more than 70 lakh farmers in West Bengal. It is sad to know that the state government has not come up with any proper plan for the benefits of the farmers. The farmers of the state are being deprived of welfare programme developed by the Centre.”

The three laws that stirred up farmers are Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. Protest has been getting strong since last November. Since then the opposition parties and farmer unions are coming forward as the Centre have not taken any decision regarding the protest.