Most of the road accident deaths were reportedly two-wheeler passengers; Reports out

About 42 percent of the deaths in road accidents in the state were reportedly 2 wheeler passengers. This is stated in the Police Crime Records from January to December 2020. At present, 1249 people have been killed in two-wheeler accidents. 970 killed in bike accidents and 269 in scooter accidents. Of the total number of road accident deaths in 2019, 40 were two-wheelers, and in 2018, it was 38 percent.

The death rate in lockdown time was very low but the figures also show a steep increase after that. Of the 354 accidents in April 2020, 52 were fatal, while 2323 accidents occurred in December and 370 lost their lives. Cars are the second most common type of accident in the state. Out of 7729 car accidents in a year, 614 people died. 614 people were involved in 1192 lorry accidents and 146 people in 2458 auto accidents, 105 people died in 713 private bus accidents, 86 people in 520 mini accidents, 349 persons in medium vehicle freight accidents. Fifty-one people killed in KSRTC bus accident in one year.