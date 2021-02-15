Petrol price crosses Rs 100; pumps do not have three digit display capablity…

Bhopal: Petrol price crossed Rs 100 for the first time in the country. The price of premium petrol has crossed Rs100. At present, the petrol price in Bhopal is Rs 100.04. Because of this, the pumps in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, are struggling with displays that do not show three digits.

However, the Petrol Pump Owners’ Association said that only three to four per cent of petrol stations have old pumps and that there are other ways to solve the display problem and therefore this has not affected fuel sales. Ajay Singh, president of the association, said that only 0.5 per cent of the total petrol sold in the state is premium petrol.

In Madhya Pradesh, regular petrol is currently priced at Rs 96.37 per liter and diesel at Rs 86.84 per liter. This is the 17th increase in fuel prices since the beginning of this year.