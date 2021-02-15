Twins abducted by monkeys; one baby dead….

Thanjavur: Twins were abducted by runaway monkeys. One of the twins died on the spot. The incident took place in Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu last day.

The tiles on the roof were removed while the two babies were asleep. The monkeys took the children by the hand. The mother of the baby who saw the monkeys on the roof called out for help. Later, she realized that she had lost her children.

Investigations were carried out by the locals after hearing their calls. “I got a baby from the roof of the house. The second child was later found in a pond near the house”. By the time, the child was dead.