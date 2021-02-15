UAE to try new face ID system in the private sector; Cabinet gives approval

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Cabinet has approved the use of facial IDs to identify individuals. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by UAE Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Following the success of the project, which will be piloted in the private sector in the first phase, it will be implemented across the country. “In a meeting today, we have approved a facial recognition technology to verify the identity of individuals instead of submitting a lot of documents,” Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted. “The initiative will be expanded if it proves to be successful.”

Facial ID is used as an alternative to presenting various documents to identify individuals. A new team was also formed to oversee remote telecommunications operations. Sheikh Mohammed said that future government jobs will be completely different.