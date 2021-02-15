Who is Disha Ravi, arrested in the toolkit case? Here are some reactions on her arrest

Disha Ravi, a 22-year-old climate activist has been featured in publications across the world for her strong opinions about the environmental crisis in India. Delhi Police’s Special Cell on Saturday arrested her for her alleged role in the infamous “toolkit” which, according to police, was behind the January 26 violence in the capital. She is the “editor” of a toolkit, which she also shared with Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, was a guide sheet to stoke “economic, cultural, social and regional tensions” in India. Many politicians came to support Disha through social media.

I strongly condemn the arrest of Disha Ravi and urge all students and youth to raise their voices to protest against the authoritarian regime#ReleaseDishaRavi — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) February 14, 2021

Shashi Tharoor, Congress

“DishaRavi’s arrest is the latest escalation in India’s crackdown on free expression and political dissent as it seeks to stifle the farmers’ mass protests, says the Daily Telegraph, UK. Doesn’t GoI care about the damage it’s doing to its own global image?”

Robert Vadra

“I do condemn the arrest of Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old Indian girl, a climate activist, who stood with the protesting Indian farmers and voiced her opinion for their needs and demands. How can we call ourselves, the largest democracy… if arrests occur on a girl, who has her opinion? Citizens of our country will not be gagged. Daughter to remain silent? Daughter to say nothing?”

PC Mohan, BJP

“Burhan Wani was a 21-year-old. Ajmal Kasab was a 21-year-old. Age is just a number! No one is above the law. Law will take its own course. A Crime is a crime is a crime is a crime. #DishaRavi”