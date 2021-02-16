32 dead as bus falls into canal: Several missing

In a tragic incident, at least 32 people had died after the bus they were travelling fell of abridge into a canal. The accident took place at Sidhi district in Madhya Pradesh. More people were feared drowned. As per reports, 54 people were on board the bus at the time of the accident. Police has recovered 30 bodies.

MP: A bus, carrying around 54 passengers, fell into a canal in Sidhi after the driver lost control over it. 7 people rescued, search underway for rest of the passengers. A team is present at spot, operation is underway. Bus was going from Sidhi to Satna when the incident occurred pic.twitter.com/clmUfYdoQd — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

“The bus was enroute to Rewa from Sidhi. Suddenly, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the Sharda canal under the Rampur police station area. There is water in the canal and the bus has been submerged in it. Search is on for passengers,” the police said.

It's an unfortunate incident. CM has been taking a minute to minute detail of the accident since morning. Two of us are going to Sidhi as per his instructions. I spoke to concerned officers, as per their information around 30 bodies have been recovered: MP Minister Tulsi Silawat pic.twitter.com/FAShH8lfFf — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2021

